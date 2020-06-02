Adam N. Howell
1990 - 2020
Adam Nathaniel Howell, 29, of Penn Township, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born Nov. 18, 1990, in Jeannette. Adam loved hockey and played from the young age of 6 through high school on Allegheny Badgers and Penn-Trafford teams. He was a concrete finisher by trade. Adam will be sadly missed by all and is survived by his father and stepmother, James Howell and Michelle Turkowski; mother, June Howell; brother, Ryan Howell; niece, Alaiyah Turkowski; grandmothers, Alma Guckert and Patricia Broker; aunts and uncles, Clifford (Darlene) Howell and Patricia (Timothy) Kelly; special cousin, Erin Kelly; and is also survived by several other cousins and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Clifford Howell and John S. Broker. Private arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. A celebration of Adam's life will be held at a later date. Adam is finally at peace after a 12-year-long battle with addiction. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Adam's name to Sage's Army by visiting www.sagesarmy.com. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
