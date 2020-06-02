Adam Nathaniel Howell, 29, of Penn Township, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born Nov. 18, 1990, in Jeannette. Adam loved hockey and played from the young age of 6 through high school on Allegheny Badgers and Penn-Trafford teams. He was a concrete finisher by trade. Adam will be sadly missed by all and is survived by his father and stepmother, James Howell and Michelle Turkowski; mother, June Howell; brother, Ryan Howell; niece, Alaiyah Turkowski; grandmothers, Alma Guckert and Patricia Broker; aunts and uncles, Clifford (Darlene) Howell and Patricia (Timothy) Kelly; special cousin, Erin Kelly; and is also survived by several other cousins and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Clifford Howell and John S. Broker. Private arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. A celebration of Adam's life will be held at a later date. Adam is finally at peace after a 12-year-long battle with addiction. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Adam's name to Sage's Army by visiting www.sagesarmy.com. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.