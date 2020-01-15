|
Adam Ryan Tepper, 36, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Mr. Tepper was born July 17, 1983, the son of Leonard Tepper and Laury Sparks. Adam proudly served his country in the Army, with two tours of duty in Iraq, attaining the rank of SGT E-05 with numerous decorations and citations. He had attended Westmoreland County Community College and El Paso Community College. Adam is survived by his loving family: his father, Leonard (Daphne) Tepper, his mother, Laury Sparks; his son, Brandon Tepper; his sisters, Megan Young and Rachel (Derek) Lane; paternal grandmother, Joanne Tepper; maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Norkus; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Adam's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 740 Walnut St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J Kosisko as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the Visitation Parish Cemetery with Military Rites.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, http://dvnf.org. in memory of Adam Ryan Tepper. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020