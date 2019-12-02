|
|
Adelaide "Della" A. (Martinelli) Simonetta, 96, of McKeesport, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She was born Dec. 22, 1922, in Blythedale, a daughter of the late Joseph and Esther Martinelli. She was a former member of St. Patrick's Church in McKeesport and worked for over 12 years in the produce department at Shop 'n Save in McKeesport before retiring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 61 years, James A. Simonetta Sr.; and sisters, Rose Fontanesi, Natalie Becszlko and Nellie Fossi. She is survived by her children, Patricia "Patty" (Tim) Vaganka, of Greensburg, James (Debbie) Simonetta Jr., of Irwin and Gary (Lisa) Simonetta, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Jayme (Bill) Hartnett, Carly Simonetta, Mia Simonetta, Sela Simonetta and Giada Simonetta; great-grandchildren, Sylar Hartnett, Liam Hartnett and Isabella Kettering; and sisters, Agnes Paluka and Mary DeJulius.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Immaculate Conception in Irwin. Private interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2019