Adella DiCesare

Adella "Della" DiCesare, of Trafford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. She was born in Penn, the daughter of the late William and Beatrice (Mastella) Koloski. Della was an active member of the St. Regis Church, in Trafford, and its former Altar Rosary Society and other ministries, the Trafford American Legion Auxiliary Post 331, the former Trafford Lioness, the Trafford and Level Green Sr. Citizens and the CFU Lodge No. 541, of Trafford. Della was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph DiCesare, in 1999; her siblings, Joseph, Victor J. and William Kazlausky, Ann Miller Braunger and Tillie Schmeltz; and her son-in-law, David Garbin. Della is survived by her children, Deborah Lynn Garbin, Dominic DiCesare (Terry) and Ralph DiCesare (Anna Marie); her grandchildren, Dayna DiCesare (Casey Valk), Amy Johnson (Jason) and Ralphie DiCesare; her great-grandchildren, Kate and Alex Johnson; her siblings, John Kazlausky, Mary Dixon, Beatrice Civetti and Marcella Mock; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Regis Church, Trafford, with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, or Trafford American Legion Post 331, 216 Cavitt Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
