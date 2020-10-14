1/1
Adella DiCesare
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adella "Della" DiCesare, of Trafford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. She was born in Penn, the daughter of the late William and Beatrice (Mastella) Koloski. Della was an active member of the St. Regis Church, in Trafford, and its former Altar Rosary Society and other ministries, the Trafford American Legion Auxiliary Post 331, the former Trafford Lioness, the Trafford and Level Green Sr. Citizens and the CFU Lodge No. 541, of Trafford. Della was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph DiCesare, in 1999; her siblings, Joseph, Victor J. and William Kazlausky, Ann Miller Braunger and Tillie Schmeltz; and her son-in-law, David Garbin. Della is survived by her children, Deborah Lynn Garbin, Dominic DiCesare (Terry) and Ralph DiCesare (Anna Marie); her grandchildren, Dayna DiCesare (Casey Valk), Amy Johnson (Jason) and Ralphie DiCesare; her great-grandchildren, Kate and Alex Johnson; her siblings, John Kazlausky, Mary Dixon, Beatrice Civetti and Marcella Mock; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Regis Church, Trafford, with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, or Trafford American Legion Post 331, 216 Cavitt Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Regis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Your mother was a wonderful woman we seen her at my mothers funeral in June and I just loved talking to her about the old times up on the hill.
Bernadette Arnold
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved