Adella E. (Lucas) Mazzocchetti, 77, of Ardara, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born Feb. 12, 1942, in McKeesport and was the daughter of the late George and Florence Lucas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mazzocchetti; and brother, James Lucas. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Lucas, of Turtle Creek; niece, Dania Riley; nephew, James Lucas; and close friends Richard Rodgers and Patricia "Patti" Wentroble.
A memorial funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church with a luncheon to follow. Arrangements were handled by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 1, 2019