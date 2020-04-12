|
Adolph Victor Bitens Sr., 91, formerly of Penn, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor. He was born Jan. 10, 1929, in Export, a son of the late John and Jennie (Polk) Bitens. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the former Westmoreland Glass, and he painted many houses in the area. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Jeannette, and was a veteran of the Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Marge" (Miller) Bitens; a brother, John Bitens Sr.; and a sister, Jennie Bitens. He is survived by his children, Beverly Scarlett, Vicki Bitens and Adolph Victor Bitens Jr. (Pam); four grandchildren, Louie Scarlett Jr. (Tamra), Traci Ziemkiewicz (Greg), Chris Palmer (Josh) and Jen Hines (Billy); five great-grandchildren, Louis Scarlett III, Caleb, Joshua and Maria Ziemkiewicz and William "Liam" Hines. He had many nieces and nephews, but special thanks to Cookie Simpson, Tom and Chris Slewinski, Butch and Georgene Miller, Kathleen Sollecchio who visited, brought him baked goods and lots of laughter, also John and Vicky Kostrub, who went on many vacations together and had many special times together. Due to the current health concerns, there will be no public visitations. Services will be held at a later date. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. The family would like to thank Westmoreland Manor Building C second floor for the excellent care and love they gave our father.