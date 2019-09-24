Home

Adrian E. Davis Obituary
Adrian E. "Bud" Davis, 84, of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana, Pa. The son of Adrian D. and Helen (Fitzhonts) Davis, he was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Black Lick, Pa. Bud was the longtime owner of Bud Davis Trucking, in Blairsville. He spearheaded the building fund for the Citizens Ambulance Center, in Blairsville. He was a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 1952. He was a member of Black Lick Presbyterian Church, Acacia Lodge No. 335 Free and Accepted Masons, in Blairsville, and the Pittsburgh Syria Mosque. He enjoyed spending time at their ranch in Montana and throughout the Western states. Bud and his wife, Ruth, traveled through all 50 states together in their RV. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Ruth I. (Foreman) Davis, whom he married April 24, 1954; sons, Robert Davis (Joyce), of Blairsville, and Randy Davis (Mary Ann), of Blairsville; five grandchildren, Chad Davis (Sandy), Melissa Davis, Mark Davis (Lauren), Erin Williams (Ken) and Rachel Davis; four great-grandchildren, Carson Davis, Kendell Williams, KJ Williams and Adrian Williams; and one sister, Judy Davis, of Blairsville. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William "Bill" Davis.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating. Entombment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial donations in Bud's memory may be made to the 365 Hospice, 119 S. Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722, or the Dialysis Center (DCI), 25 Colony Blvd., Suite 112, Blairsville, PA 15717. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfh-monuments.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
