Adrienne Ann Kapisak, of Greensburg, formerly of Port Vue and White Oak, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born June 25, 1943, in McKeesport, and is the daughter of the late John and Anna Pribish Kapisak. She is survived by cousins and friends. She graduated from McKeesport High School, Class of 1961, the Indiana University of Pa. with a BS in education, and received her M.Ed. from the University of Pittsburgh. Adrienne pursued further education during her teaching career though National Science Foundation grants at various schools throughout the United States. She taught mathematics at Norwin Junior High and completed the last 31 years of her teaching career at Gateway Senior High, where she also served as an adviser to the Youth Education Association and the National Honor Society. In 1976, Adrienne was nominated by the Gateway School District for the Teacher of the Year Award, in 1987 and 1988 she received the State Award for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching, and in 1991 received a "Gift of Time" Certificate from the American Family Institute at Valley Forge. She was always involved in many activities; she was a member of the GEA, PSEA, NEA, MCWP, and NCTM and a member and past president of the McKeesport College Club and a member of its Needlearts Interest Group. Adrienne was also a member and past president of Gateway Retired School Employees Association and a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, where she served as a reader, typed the bulletin, and helped to count the Sunday donations. Being that she was so interested in helping others, Adrienne volunteered at UPMC McKeesport for many years and for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as an usher. She enjoyed doing many types of needlework, reading, traveling, and spending time with friends.

Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, AT STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. Parastas Services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Divine Liturgy will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, McKeesport. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, 410 Sixth St., McKeesport, PA 15132.