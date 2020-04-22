Home

Agnes E. Noonan


1924 - 2020
Agnes E. Noonan Obituary
Agnes E. (Kambic) Noonan, 96, of Swissvale, died peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 23, 1924, in Rankin, to the late Mary and Matthew Kambic. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed taking care of her family. She was fluent in the Croation language, enjoyed listening to Croation music and made excellent stuffed cabbage. She was a member of Word of God Church in Swissvale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, Feb. 23, 2016; brothers, Matthew, Robert and William; and sister, Francis Poropatic. She is survived by her children, Thomas, Gerald and Carol Elma, of Swissvale, Robert (Millie), of Virginia, Lois Noonan (Jonathan Kepes), of Export, Sally (Bob) Melodia, of New Mexico, and her grandchildren, Michelle (Dominic) Lanzilatti, Evangeline (Matthew) Monheim, Maria (Rod) Salka, Elizabeth Noonan and Edward, Ashley, Jonathan, Michael and Mario Melodia; and is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, her sister, Sister Melanie Kambic, Sisters of Divine Providence, and many nieces and nephews. The funeral was held privately. Arrangements entrusted by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., Swissvale, PA 15218. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
