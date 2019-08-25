|
Agnes Fay Reagan, 83, of Connellsville (Everson Valley), passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant. She was born April 23, 1936, in LaBelle, a daughter of the late Francis and Rose (Barnett) Reagan. Fay retired in 1991 from Robertshaw Controls with 35 years' service. She was a 1935 graduate of Scottdale High School. Fay was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, the American Legion Post 240 Ladies Auxiliary, Robertshaw Retirees and a member of the former Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary-Aerie 1007. She is survived by a brother, Donald Reagan and wife, Anne, of Parma, Ohio; nephews, Ronald L. Reagan and wife Aimee; Matthew Reagan and wife, Janet; Steve Reagan and wife, Peggy, and Jeff Reagan; a niece, Michelle Reagan; great-nieces, Alexa Bellus (Jim) and their children, Jimmy and Anna, Abbey Regan; Emily, Leanne and Haley Reagan; and a great-nephew, Alex Reagan; as well as several cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James; Francis Paul and Vincent Reagan; and two sisters, Joann Ostrowski and Janet Urbaniak.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Dennis Bogusz officiating. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
