Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Reagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes F. Reagan


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes F. Reagan Obituary
Agnes Fay Reagan, 83, of Connellsville (Everson Valley), passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant. She was born April 23, 1936, in LaBelle, a daughter of the late Francis and Rose (Barnett) Reagan. Fay retired in 1991 from Robertshaw Controls with 35 years' service. She was a 1935 graduate of Scottdale High School. Fay was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, the American Legion Post 240 Ladies Auxiliary, Robertshaw Retirees and a member of the former Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary-Aerie 1007. She is survived by a brother, Donald Reagan and wife, Anne, of Parma, Ohio; nephews, Ronald L. Reagan and wife Aimee; Matthew Reagan and wife, Janet; Steve Reagan and wife, Peggy, and Jeff Reagan; a niece, Michelle Reagan; great-nieces, Alexa Bellus (Jim) and their children, Jimmy and Anna, Abbey Regan; Emily, Leanne and Haley Reagan; and a great-nephew, Alex Reagan; as well as several cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James; Francis Paul and Vincent Reagan; and two sisters, Joann Ostrowski and Janet Urbaniak.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Dennis Bogusz officiating. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
To share a message of condolence, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now