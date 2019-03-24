Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Hornak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes H. Hornak


1928 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Agnes H. Hornak Obituary
Agnes Helen Hornak, 90, died Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born July 16, 1928, daughter of the late John and Anna Kuchel, of East McKeesport. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard, who died Jan. 26, 2019. She is survived by twin daughters, Marcie Reese (Barry) and Cheryl Saylor (Michael); and grandchildren, Christopher (Dana), Claire, Dylan (Anastasia) and Evan; and great-grandson, Axel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, John and William Kuchel. Agnes was happy and content in her role as wife and homemaker. She was a wonderful mother who set a great example of treating people with respect and living a life without the need for extravagance. She and her husband, Dick, spent more than 50 years enjoying their cottage on Lake Erie as often as possible with family and friends.
A private family funeral is planned.
Memorial donations can be made to: Gateway Hospice, 9380 McKnight Road, Arcadia Court, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 24 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now