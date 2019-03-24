Agnes Helen Hornak, 90, died Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born July 16, 1928, daughter of the late John and Anna Kuchel, of East McKeesport. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard, who died Jan. 26, 2019. She is survived by twin daughters, Marcie Reese (Barry) and Cheryl Saylor (Michael); and grandchildren, Christopher (Dana), Claire, Dylan (Anastasia) and Evan; and great-grandson, Axel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, John and William Kuchel. Agnes was happy and content in her role as wife and homemaker. She was a wonderful mother who set a great example of treating people with respect and living a life without the need for extravagance. She and her husband, Dick, spent more than 50 years enjoying their cottage on Lake Erie as often as possible with family and friends.

A private family funeral is planned.

Memorial donations can be made to: Gateway Hospice, 9380 McKnight Road, Arcadia Court, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 24 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary