Agnes Irene (Connors) O'Connor, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Harmon House Convalescent Center, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. O'Connor was born Oct. 31, 1922, in Everson, the daughter of the late David and Mary Ann Collins Connors. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church of Mt. Pleasant. Agnes was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School. She retired from Westmoreland County Community College, where she had worked for many years for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Agnes is survived by her loving family: her son, David (Debra) O'Connor, of Newark, Del.; her daughter, Margaret (Charles) Suranski, of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren, Michaela O'Connor, Shawn Baker, Kelly (Baker) Tamburro and her husband, Justin; by her four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, William J. O'Connor Jr., Aug. 14, 1975; her son, Michael J. O'Connor; daughter-in-law, Shiela (Woods) O'Connor; and by her brothers and sisters, Patrick, William, David, Arthur and Clarence Connors, Margaret Connors, Mary R. Hann and Lucille Booher. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A funeral Mass for Agnes will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 740 Walnut St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Dennis A. Bogusz as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Interment will be in St. Pius X Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.