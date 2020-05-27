Agnes Louise (Hewel) Oliver Gaskill, 95, of Westmoreland City, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh. She was born June 25, 1924, in Tyrone, a daughter of the late Jacob Francis and Mary Agnes (Keohane) Hewel. She was a member of Calvary Assembly Church in Irwin and the New Comers Club of Irwin. Louise loved horses, liked to roller skate, and enjoyed riding motorcycles along with her husband, Bill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Berry; and a brother, Adrian Hewel. Surviving are her husband, William Arthur "Bill" Gaskill; five children, David Oliver and his wife, Carol, of Lake Ariel, Pa., Daniel Oliver and his wife, Joyce, of Greensburg, Becky Gettemy and her husband, Tom, of Greensburg, Cathy Overly and her husband, Jerry, of Greensburg, and Ginger Gritzo and her husband, Lou, of Massachusetts; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., at which time a private funeral service for family members will take place. Interment will be in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. Due to the current guidelines we must adhere to, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.