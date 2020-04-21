Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Agnes L. Spewock


1923 - 2020
Agnes Louise (Ulishney) Spewock, 96, of Derry, died peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. Agnes was born July 4, 1923, in Marguerite and was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Strella) Ulishney. Agnes attended St. Benedict Catholic School, Marguerite, and at the age of 17, she left school to work as a nanny for a family in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh. She later worked for Stupakoff Ceramic and Manufacturing Co., where she met her future husband, Theodore. Agnes liked playing cards and bingo and listening to polka music. She also enjoyed cooking both gourmet and traditional meals. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Spewock; four brothers, Michael, Stephen, John and Martin Ulishney; and five sisters, Veronica Molaznik, Catherine Urbanowski, Sophie Gongo, Elizabeth Eckenrode and Helen Stepanic. Agnes is survived by her husband, Theodore Spewock; five daughters, Beverly Ray, Darlene Peddicord and her husband Butch, Maxine Sarneso and her husband Matt, Bonnie Baker and Bill Murphy, and Joyce Palmer and her husband Larry; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Margaret U. Quinn. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Hempfield Manor for all their tender loving care given to Agnes. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Interment will be private. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
