Agnes M. Brunory, 93, of Sutersville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born May 29, 1925, in Sutersville. Prior to retirement, she was a custodian with Yough School District. A lifelong member of PM Church, a Yough River Trail advocate and supporter, she loved day trips to flea markets, parks and festivals with her husband and grandchildren. She seldom spent a day apart from her husband of 76 years. Agnes was a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend to all. Among all of her many achievements and accomplishments, she was proudest of her family and her friends who she cherished. She is survived by her children, John Brunory (Melinda), Paula DeClaudio and Patti Ferree (Jim); grandchildren, John Brunory Jr. (Teena), Michael DeClaudio (Dana), Diana (Ted) and Heather (George); great-grandchildren, Kasie, Desiree, Thomas, Travis, Julianna, Teddy, Dom, Maddi, Anna and Ilya; and great-great grandchild, Rory; sister, Priscilla Vilcheck; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence "Patsy" Brunory; son-in-law, Wayne DeClaudio; granddaughter, Theressa Marie; and brother-in-law, Steve Vilcheck.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, McKeesport.

The family extends their thanks to the many dear caregivers at home and at TLC who cared for Agnes as if she were their own mother. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to a . Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 18 to May 19, 2019