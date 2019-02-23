|
Agnes M. (Harper) Doyle, 88, of Trafford, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Robert M. Doyle (Tish Chamberlain) and C. Douglas Doyle (Kimberly Guy); and the grandmother of five, Jamie, Matthew, Justin, Rebecca and Bandon, and nine great-grandchildren. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Doyle; her son, James F. Doyle Jr. (Carolyn Valentine); and her late brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Helen) Harper.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Private funeral and burial will be in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave. No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or . www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
