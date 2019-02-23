Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Agnes M. Doyle

Agnes M. Doyle Obituary
Agnes M. (Harper) Doyle, 88, of Trafford, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Robert M. Doyle (Tish Chamberlain) and C. Douglas Doyle (Kimberly Guy); and the grandmother of five, Jamie, Matthew, Justin, Rebecca and Bandon, and nine great-grandchildren. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Doyle; her son, James F. Doyle Jr. (Carolyn Valentine); and her late brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Helen) Harper.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Private funeral and burial will be in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave. No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or . www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
