Agnes M. Oskin, 94, of North Versailles, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She was born Jan. 16, 1926, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late James P. and Jesse Black Orr. Nan was a retired employee of National City Bank in the East McKeesport office. She was a member of Linway United Presbyterian Church for more than 70 years. Nan was a member of Corinth Chapter O.E.S. of Pitcairn and had been a member of numerous civic organizations in East McKeesport and North Versailles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin P. Oskin Sr.; sister, Janet "Jesse" Orr, brother, James W. Orr, and sister-in-law, Goldie R. Oskin. Nan was the last surviving member of her family's generation. She is survived by her son, Alvin P. "Ace" Oskin Jr. and his wife, Jackie Oskin, of Jeannette; granddaughter, Allison M. Oskin, of Fort Myers, Fla. Grandson, Erik J. Oskin and his fiancee, Lindsey Behary, of Penn Township; nephew, James W. Orr Jr. and his wife, Vicky, of Murrysville; two nieces, Diana Orr Scott, of White Oak, Deborah Spell and her husband, Bill, of Duquesne; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the FORGIE SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway Ave., East McKeesport, PA 15035. Due to CDC guidelines, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Funeral services will be held at Linway United Presbyterian Church at 11a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Eric E. Dennis officiating. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow at the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Alzehimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Linway United Presbyterian Church. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.