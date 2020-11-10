1/1
Agnes M. Oskin
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes M. Oskin, 94, of North Versailles, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She was born Jan. 16, 1926, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late James P. and Jesse Black Orr. Nan was a retired employee of National City Bank in the East McKeesport office. She was a member of Linway United Presbyterian Church for more than 70 years. Nan was a member of Corinth Chapter O.E.S. of Pitcairn and had been a member of numerous civic organizations in East McKeesport and North Versailles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin P. Oskin Sr.; sister, Janet "Jesse" Orr, brother, James W. Orr, and sister-in-law, Goldie R. Oskin. Nan was the last surviving member of her family's generation. She is survived by her son, Alvin P. "Ace" Oskin Jr. and his wife, Jackie Oskin, of Jeannette; granddaughter, Allison M. Oskin, of Fort Myers, Fla. Grandson, Erik J. Oskin and his fiancee, Lindsey Behary, of Penn Township; nephew, James W. Orr Jr. and his wife, Vicky, of Murrysville; two nieces, Diana Orr Scott, of White Oak, Deborah Spell and her husband, Bill, of Duquesne; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the FORGIE SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway Ave., East McKeesport, PA 15035. Due to CDC guidelines, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Funeral services will be held at Linway United Presbyterian Church at 11a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Eric E. Dennis officiating. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow at the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Alzehimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Linway United Presbyterian Church. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Linway United Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Deb and Ed Kowalski
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved