Agnes Marie (Cahoot) Podowick, 95, of Allegheny Township, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge in Allegheny Township. A daughter of the late John and Mary Cahoot, she was born March 9, 1925, in Boulder, W.Va. Agnes was a homemaker and member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in West Leechburg. Survivors include two daughters, Jolene M. Simon, of Warrenville, Ill., and Joni L. Musk, of Jeannette; three grandchildren, Nicole Saunders (Sean), Melissa Musk and Ryan Musk; and a great-grandson, August Saunders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Podowick, in October 2015. CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), has been entrusted with private funeral arrangements and interment at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Podowick family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com