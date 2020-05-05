Agnes Marie (Cahoot) Podowick, 95, of Allegheny Township, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge in Allegheny Township. A daughter of the late John and Mary Cahoot, she was born March 9, 1925, in Boulder, W.Va. Agnes was a homemaker and member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in West Leechburg. Survivors include two daughters, Jolene M. Simon, of Warrenville, Ill., and Joni L. Musk, of Jeannette; three grandchildren, Nicole Saunders (Sean), Melissa Musk and Ryan Musk; and a great-grandson, August Saunders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Podowick, in October 2015. CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), has been entrusted with private funeral arrangements and interment at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Podowick family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.