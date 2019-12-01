Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
(724) 446-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Packe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Packe


1919 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Packe Obituary
Agnes (Royer) Packe, 100, of Hagerstown, Md., formerly of New Stanton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Hagerstown, Md. She was born Jan. 2, 1919, in Arona, daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Kontrich) Royer. Agnes was a member of CMA New Stanton Church for more than 20 years, and also Grace Baptist Church, where she worshipped the Lord. Agnes was very family-oriented, and in her early years always looked forward to going camping along the Allegheny River in Franklin, Pa. She loved working on crossword puzzles, watching the Pirates play baseball and would never miss out on the Sunday polkas. Agnes was the last survivor of nine siblings. She was preceded in death by both parents; her loving husband of 40 years, Fred Packe; one great-granddaughter, Chelsea Buser; three brothers, Frank, Bob and Johnny Royer; and five sisters, Ann, Mary, Frances, Caroline and Josephine. She is survived by two daughters, Carol Hoffer and husband, Joe, of New Stanton, and Harriet Durrwachter and husband, Ronald, of Hagerstown, Md.; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, followed by services at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Victor Koshir officiating. Interment will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now