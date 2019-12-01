|
|
Agnes (Royer) Packe, 100, of Hagerstown, Md., formerly of New Stanton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Hagerstown, Md. She was born Jan. 2, 1919, in Arona, daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Kontrich) Royer. Agnes was a member of CMA New Stanton Church for more than 20 years, and also Grace Baptist Church, where she worshipped the Lord. Agnes was very family-oriented, and in her early years always looked forward to going camping along the Allegheny River in Franklin, Pa. She loved working on crossword puzzles, watching the Pirates play baseball and would never miss out on the Sunday polkas. Agnes was the last survivor of nine siblings. She was preceded in death by both parents; her loving husband of 40 years, Fred Packe; one great-granddaughter, Chelsea Buser; three brothers, Frank, Bob and Johnny Royer; and five sisters, Ann, Mary, Frances, Caroline and Josephine. She is survived by two daughters, Carol Hoffer and husband, Joe, of New Stanton, and Harriet Durrwachter and husband, Ronald, of Hagerstown, Md.; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, followed by services at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Victor Koshir officiating. Interment will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019