Agnes Rose (Gmitter) FitzGerald, 94, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Mt. St. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. Agnes was born Jan. 18, 1925, in Monarch, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Struhalla) Gmitter. She was a graduate of Dunbar Township High School Class of 1943. In school, as well as later in life, Agnes loved to sing. She was originally a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, and after her marriage, she became a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville. In addition to her deep love of family and church, she was happiest when working and held numerous secretarial, bookkeeping and executive assistant positions in the Connellsville and Fayette County area. At one of her first jobs, a secretarial position with West Penn Power Co., Agnes met Mike FitzGerald of Dunbar. They were married in 1949 and had two sons. She had a keen interest in all sports and enjoyed dancing and bowling. Agnes was an avid newspaper reader, never missing any story of local or national interest. This is not to say that Agnes didn't enjoy a good night playing bingo or doing crossword puzzles. Agnes came from a family of 11 children and was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. She is survived by her sons and their families, David and Kathleen FitzGerald with Ian, Matthew and Nicholas, of Shady Side, Md.; and Michael and Jacalyn FitzGerald, of Frisco, Texas, with daughter Christy Craig and husband, Jeff, sons, Keegan and Corbin, of Weymouth, Mass., daughter, Shana Shilliday and husband, Alex, sons, Ryan and Quinn, of Plano, Texas, and Michael FitzGerald IV, of Dallas, Texas. Agnes is also survived by three sisters and a cousin, Wilma Petrowski, of Connellsville, Evelyn Kline, of Uniontown, Ester Koss, of Carnegie, and Eleanor Balina of Connellsville. In addition to her husband and parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her brothers, John E. Gmitter, of Ohio, Joseph Gmitter, of Pittsburgh, Tomas E. Gmitter, of Sewickley, and Frank Gmitter, of Connellsville; and sisters, Helen J. Matuschak, of Connellsville, Mary Gmitter, of Connellsville, and; Dorothy Connors, of Ravenswood, W.Va.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME INC., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. Additional visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, until 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be held. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Connellsville, with the Rev. Robert Lubic as celebrant. Committal will follow at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.

