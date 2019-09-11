Home

Agnes R. Galando


1925 - 08
Agnes R. Galando Obituary
Agnes R. Galando, 93, of Valrico, Fla., passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. She was born Aug. 29, 1925, in Portage, to Earl and Martha Shaw. She raised her family in Trafford, and moved to Florida in 1984, where she was an active member of Nativity Catholic Church. Agnes enjoyed bowling and dancing. She is survived by four children, Gail (Gary) Lightner, Gregory (Brenda) Galando, Gwen (Robert) Shepherd and Josephine (Thomas) Nichols; 10 grandchildren, Jared, Amanda, Joseph, Matthew, Adam, Leslie, Vanessa, Jason, Thomas and Korie; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty-Lou. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel Galando Jr.; and 11 brothers and three sisters.
There will be a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeannette.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 11, 2019
