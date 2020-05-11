Agnes Walsh Wasserman, 99, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. She was born Feb. 8, 1921, in Armbrust, the daughter of the late George Walsh and Pauline J. (Cummings) Walsh. Agnes previously worked at Westinghouse in New Stanton. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward A. Wasserman; her son, James J. Nagle; and granddaughter; Tami A. Mathias. She is survived by her three children, daughter, Sharon N. Attenberger, of Greensburg, and her sons, Gerald O. Nagle (Sun), of Anchorage, Alaska, and Edward A. Wasserman (Stacey), of Ford City; grandchildren, Mark Attenberger (Lisa), of South Greensburg, Lance O. Nagle (Ashley), of Anchorage, Alaska, Madison J. Wasserman, of Ford City, Brittany (Cory) Cook, of Orlando, Fla., and Hannah Godwin, of Kitttanning; great-grandchildren, Ryan Mathias, Tyler Mathias, Chad Mathias and Dillion Attenberger, of South Greensburg; and great-great-grandchildren, Skylar and Zoe Mathias, of South Greensburg. Private arrangements are entrusted to KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 11, 2020.