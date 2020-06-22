Al A. Houser
1966 - 2020-06-16
Al Avery Houser, 54, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Peace be with him and may the Lord bless his soul! Al's family and friends will miss him, and rejoice in having had him in their lives. We all loved him, and Al truly loved life! May Al dance with his sister again! Al leaves behind wife, Mary; dear friend, Lisa; daughter, Onarae; sons, Terrell and Chris; three grandchildren; sister, Wanda; mother, Vivian and stepfather, Vern. Viewing will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. The family thanks everyone for all the love and support that you have provided to us during our time of grief.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
