Alaiyah Q. Hayden
1997 - 2020
Alaiyah Q. Hayden, 23, of Arnold, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born June 21, 1997, in New Kensington, to Stanford J. Hayden and Ta-Mika C. Hughley. Alaiyah was a 2015 graduate of Valley High School. She was a very photogenic and free-spirited person. She was so full of life and was known for her contagious smile, hearty laugh, and love for dancing. She was a social butterfly and loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Ayame Hayden, Amaya Hayden, India Hayden, Hayden Nickerson and Amari Biechner; maternal grandmother, Wanda "Gram" Threatte; paternal grandmother, Syl "Grandma" Hayden; and Aunt Ray (Uncle Polite), Aunt SySy, Uncle Jim (Aunt Liz), Aunt Jas, Aunt Tina, Aunt Tanie and Uncle Dee. Alaiyah was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James "Pap-pap" Threatte; and paternal grandfather, Stanford Raymond Parrish. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold. Due to the current social restrictions from covid-19, and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 5, 2020.
August 4, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ryleesha Vining
