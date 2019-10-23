Home

M Ray Leckemby Funeral Home
203 North St
Meyersdale, PA 15552
(814) 634-0113
Alan George Meyers, 64, of Cherry Tree, Pa., went to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Bertha B. (David) Vint, of Murrysville, and Paul C. Meyers, of Meyersdale, Pa. He graduated from Franklin Regional High School in 1973 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1978. He was retired from Indiana County Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf. He was an avid sports fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He is survived by his sisters, Paula J. Rabinowitz, of Stow, Ohio, and Karen E. Meyers, of Columbia, Md.; and nephews, David and Aaron Rabinowitz. He is also survived by his stepbrothers, David, Jeff and Michael; and stepniece, Jessica (Jordan) Reinart.
A private service for the family will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the M. RAY LECKEMBY FUNERAL HOME.
Memorials can be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana, PA 15701, or Eastern Orthodox Foundation, 8715 Route 422, Highway E., Penn Run, PA 15765. www.mrayleckembyfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 23, 2019
