1/1
Alan L. Goldizen
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Lee Goldizen, 62, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born March 23, 1958, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Albert L. and Vera (Schloesslin) Goldizen. In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his sister, Diane L. Goldizen; and his aunt, Lois Schloesslin-Lenz. He was employed by Elliott Co. in Jeannette. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved to go camping. When not working, he could be found traveling, enjoying the outdoors. Alan is survived by his loving companion of eight years, Marlene Harmon, of New Kensington; his bonus children, Megan (Matt) Menard, of Warren, and Holly (MIke) Levin, of Natrona Heights; five special, bonus grandchildren, Nicholas, Sam, Charlotte, Isabelle and Eli; his most favorite cousin, Cheryl (Bill) Lenz-Johnstone, of Herminie; he was Uncle Alan to Dr. Jenna (Keegan) Johnstone Foster, Billy, Hunter and Shae Johnstone; his Uncle Bill (Elsie) Schloesslin, of Colorado, and Uncle Milton Schloesslin, of Georgia; his beloved dog, Jenny; and several aunts and uncles and cousins. Alan will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. at which time a funeral service will be held in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Action for Animals Humane Society, 386 PA-217, Latrobe, PA 15650, in memory of Alan. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in the funeral home. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved