Alan Lee Goldizen, 62, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born March 23, 1958, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Albert L. and Vera (Schloesslin) Goldizen. In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his sister, Diane L. Goldizen; and his aunt, Lois Schloesslin-Lenz. He was employed by Elliott Co. in Jeannette. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved to go camping. When not working, he could be found traveling, enjoying the outdoors. Alan is survived by his loving companion of eight years, Marlene Harmon, of New Kensington; his bonus children, Megan (Matt) Menard, of Warren, and Holly (MIke) Levin, of Natrona Heights; five special, bonus grandchildren, Nicholas, Sam, Charlotte, Isabelle and Eli; his most favorite cousin, Cheryl (Bill) Lenz-Johnstone, of Herminie; he was Uncle Alan to Dr. Jenna (Keegan) Johnstone Foster, Billy, Hunter and Shae Johnstone; his Uncle Bill (Elsie) Schloesslin, of Colorado, and Uncle Milton Schloesslin, of Georgia; his beloved dog, Jenny; and several aunts and uncles and cousins. Alan will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. at which time a funeral service will be held in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Action for Animals Humane Society, 386 PA-217, Latrobe, PA 15650, in memory of Alan. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in the funeral home. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
.