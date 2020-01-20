|
Alba Jean Weaver, 86, of Mamont, received her eternal reward on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Weaver and mother to the late Jeffrey Weaver, Sherry (David) Hofmeister, of Glasgow, Ky., and Greg (Lynda) Weaver, of Apollo; grandmother to Kristen (James) Clements, of Glasgow, Ky., Stephen (Steffany) Hofmeister, of Clarksville, Tenn., Matthew Hofmeister, of Burlington, Ky., and Lucas and Adam Weaver, of Apollo; great-grandmother to James David, John Marshall and Henry Clements, and Paxton, Brooks, Maddox and the late Drake Hofmeister. Alba was a longtime member of both Beulah Presbyterian Church in Churchill and Delmont Presbyterian Church. She served as a past queen of the Daughters of the Nile and was a longtime member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adeline chorus and also loved arts, crafts and especially floral arrangements. Most of all, she will be remembered for her devotion and selfless caregiving to her family.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in the funeral home with the Rev. Lanny Mellinger of Pine Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo, officiating. Interment at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020