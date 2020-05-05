Albert C. Yazzani, 75, of West Newton, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home. He was born March 17, 1945, in Greensburg, son of the late Albert and Mary Radziwon Yazzani. Albert was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School Class of 1963. He then went on to join the Navy. Albert was a machinist for Westinghouse Air Brakes for 22 years, then went on to retire from AWI Arc Inc., in West Newton, after more than 20 years of service. Albert loved watching baseball and football and listening to oldies music. He enjoyed drinking coffee and socializing with his friends and family. He would meet monthly with his graduating class friends to catch up. In his younger years, he coached for his son's baseball team for five years. He also enjoyed going to Motordrome Speedway, in Smithton, with his brother, Tom. Albert was a hard worker and was always there for his kids and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Harriet Grimm. He is survived by two sons, Albert Yazzani and fiancee, Michelle, of Irwin, and Scott Yazzani; three grandchildren, Austin, Gabrielle and Dominic Yazzani; two step-grandchildren, Tanner and Gianna; one sister, Janet Hallahan, of Virginia; family friends, Lou and Joyce Sciore; and special friend. Sylvia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be private with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of services, Ronald A. Rich Sr., supervisor, Ronald A. Rich Jr., funeral director. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.