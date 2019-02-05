|
Albert Canzonieri, 58, of White Oak, formerly of Marathon, Fla., died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. He spent his adult life working as a contractor on Marathon Key. He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Becky Dufford. He is survived by his mother, Pauline; sisters, Christine (Merriman), Kathleen (Stimac), Theresa (Cornell), and Jacqueline (Pencoske); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no visitation. The service will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 5, 2019