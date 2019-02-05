Home

Albert Canzonieri, 58, of White Oak, formerly of Marathon, Fla., died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. He spent his adult life working as a contractor on Marathon Key. He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Becky Dufford. He is survived by his mother, Pauline; sisters, Christine (Merriman), Kathleen (Stimac), Theresa (Cornell), and Jacqueline (Pencoske); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no visitation. The service will be private.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 5, 2019
