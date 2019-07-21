Home

James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Albert D. Rechichar


1930 - 2019
Albert D. Rechichar Obituary
Albert D. "Bert" Rechichar, 89, of Rostraver Township, died Friday, July 19, 2019. Born July 16, 1930, in Rostraver Township, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary Ann (Tomecsko) Rechichar. Bert was a 1948 graduate of Rostraver High School. A talented football and baseball player, Bert was recruited by the University of Tennessee, where he was an all-conference and all-American football player, winning the national championship in 1951 against the University of Maryland. He was the 10th overall pick in the 1952 NFL draft, where he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He was traded in 1953 to the Baltimore Colts, where he kicked a record-breaking 56-yard field goal and held the record until 1970. While in Baltimore, Bert was a two-time NFL champion and three-time Pro Bowl selection. Bert then played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1960 and finished his career in 1961 with the New York Titans. Also, while at the University of Tennessee, he led the Volunteers to a college World Series in 1951 and played professional baseball for the Cleveland Indians farm system. He was inducted into the Mon Valley Hall of Fame in 2000. After his retirement from the NFL, Bert was Rostraver Township road supervisor, a bus driver for BVA and safety manager for Donegal Construction. He is survived by his wife, Myrtie Francine (Debusk) Rechichar; sons, Donald H. (Lisa) Rechichar, of Rostraver; daughter, Gail Davis, of Cumberland, Md.; stepsons, Dennis (Michele) Chadwell, of Rostraver, and John Chadwell, of Tazwell, Tenn.; stepdaughter, Pat (William) Reed, of Illinois; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Estok, of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bert Rechichar; great-grandson, Presten Evans; brothers, Frank, Steve, Paul, Martin, John and Tom; and sisters, Mary Lux and Catherine Indof.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held following visitation at 8 p.m. Monday. Interment will be held privately at Olive Branch Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 21, 2019
