Albert E. McKeel Sr.
1954 - 2020
Albert E. McKeel Sr., 66, of Tionesta, Pa., formerly of Lowber, died Saturday evening, Oct. 31, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Oil City, Pa. He was born Jan. 8, 1954, in Greensburg, son of the late Walter and Lola Grace (Harvey) McKeel. Albert worked for Babich and Staller Construction in Pittsburgh for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1358 in Sutersville. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his son, Albert E. McKeel Jr. and his wife, Heather, of Tionesta; and his daughter, Heather Jo McKeel, of West Newton; five grandchildren, Hanna, Cameron, and Jayden McKeel, and Brittney and Ryan Peters; three brothers, Walter McKeel, of Irwin, Pete McKeel and his wife, Noreen, of Herminie, and Dallas McKeel, of Arona; his sister, Lohellen Spoonhour and her husband, William, of Arona; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. All services held will be private. Burial will be at Starr Cemetery, Tionesta. Arrangements are under the direction of the NORMAN J. WIMER FUNERAL HOME of Tionesta. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wimer Funeral Home
161 Elm St
Tionesta, PA 16353
(814) 755-3511
