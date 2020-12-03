Albert G. Moore Jr., 91, of Irwin, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. He was born July 3, 1929, in Wilmerding, a son of the late Albert G. Sr. and Hazel C. (Mellinger) Moore, and was also preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Davies and Margaret Short; and a nephew, Larry Davies. He was a charter member of West Hempfield Presbyterian Church, a member of Shidle Lodge No. 601 Free and Accepted Masons, Irwin, for more than 50 years, and a proud Army veteran that served in the Korean War. Albert began his career as a machinist apprentice at Westinghouse Air Brake Co., Wilmerding. He owned and operated Moore and Shaver Machining, New Stanton, and prior to his retirement worked as a salesman for REM Electronic Supply Co. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed riding his bike on the Yough River Trail, and would volunteer with the YRBTC to maintain the trail. Albert was an amateur archaeologist. Later in life, Albert earned his bachelor's degree in archaeology from California University of Pennsylvania and was given an award from the Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth M. Moore (Beighley); children, Bryan A. Moore (Catherine Cunningham), of Hilliard, Ohio, and Dayan B. Moore (James Fairweather), of Milford, Conn.; and grandchildren, Brianne "Brie" and Ian Moore. Due to covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date at West Hempfield Presbyterian Church. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin, 724-863-1200, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
