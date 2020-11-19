Albert George Vogel Jr., 85, longtime resident of Bloomfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the VA Hospital, in Oakland, after battling a long illness. He was the son of the late Albert G. Vogel and Frances E. Vogel (Hoffmann); brother of Lavern (the late Joseph) Hauck, Lawrence P. (the late Carolyn) Vogel and the late Frances Shine and John J. Vogel (surviving Dolly); and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no services due to COVID-19. Arrangements are by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME LTD.



