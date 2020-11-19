1/
Albert G. Vogel Jr.
Albert George Vogel Jr., 85, longtime resident of Bloomfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the VA Hospital, in Oakland, after battling a long illness. He was the son of the late Albert G. Vogel and Frances E. Vogel (Hoffmann); brother of Lavern (the late Joseph) Hauck, Lawrence P. (the late Carolyn) Vogel and the late Frances Shine and John J. Vogel (surviving Dolly); and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no services due to COVID-19. Arrangements are by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME LTD.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
