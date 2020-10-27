1/1
Albert J. Bunda Sr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert J. Bunda Sr., 68, of Sutersville, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Born in McKeesport on Nov. 10, 1951, he was the son of the late Albert and Mary Agnes (Sorokac) Bunda. Albert owned a pizza shop on Lincoln Way, then was a butcher at Murphy's Meats. He worked as a carpenter at Bacha Construction Co. He is survived by his sons, Albert Bunda, of Irwin, and John Bunda, of Sutersville; daughter, Samantha Pinkerton, of Irwin; grandchildren, Tabitha and Donnie Poland; and brother, Lawrence (Pam) Bunda of West Mifflin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Bunda; and a brother, Brian Bunda. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934. www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James C. Stump Funeral Home
580 Circle Drive
Rostraver Township, PA 15012
7249297934
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James C. Stump Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved