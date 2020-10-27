Albert J. Bunda Sr., 68, of Sutersville, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Born in McKeesport on Nov. 10, 1951, he was the son of the late Albert and Mary Agnes (Sorokac) Bunda. Albert owned a pizza shop on Lincoln Way, then was a butcher at Murphy's Meats. He worked as a carpenter at Bacha Construction Co. He is survived by his sons, Albert Bunda, of Irwin, and John Bunda, of Sutersville; daughter, Samantha Pinkerton, of Irwin; grandchildren, Tabitha and Donnie Poland; and brother, Lawrence (Pam) Bunda of West Mifflin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Bunda; and a brother, Brian Bunda. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934. www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com
