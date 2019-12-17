|
|
Albert J. Fiore Jr., 70, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was born Feb. 20, 1949, in Greensburg, son of the late Albert J. and Rose DeFloria Fiore. Albert served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a life member of the Hempfield Township Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 2. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Glenda Stoner Fiore; a daughter, Roberta (Brian) Flannery, of Pottstown; a son, Robert M. Johnson, of Greensburg; and two grandchildren, Chad and Abbie Flannery.
There will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019