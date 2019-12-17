Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Fiore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. Fiore Jr.


1949 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert J. Fiore Jr. Obituary
Albert J. Fiore Jr., 70, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was born Feb. 20, 1949, in Greensburg, son of the late Albert J. and Rose DeFloria Fiore. Albert served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a life member of the Hempfield Township Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 2. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Glenda Stoner Fiore; a daughter, Roberta (Brian) Flannery, of Pottstown; a son, Robert M. Johnson, of Greensburg; and two grandchildren, Chad and Abbie Flannery.
There will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

logo

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -