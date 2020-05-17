Albert John Kepchia, 91, of Greensburg, died Friday, May 15, 2020, in Walden's View, North Huntingdon. He was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Export, a son of the late George and Mary (Perich) Kepchia. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Overly Manufacturing, Greensburg. Albert was an Army veteran. He was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, Roosevelt Club, United Club, American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg, and S.N.P.J. Club, Carbon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy M. (Stepich) Kepchia; and three sisters, Ann, Mildred, and Margaret. He is survived by four children, Ron Kepchia and wife, Juanita, of Latrobe, Jan Moore and husband, Jerry, of Export, Rick Kepchia and wife, Vicki, of Grapeville, and Jeff Kepchia and companion, Cecelia, of Wellington, Fla.; six grandchildren, Christian (Bill), Devin, Cody, Jerod, Jeffrey, and Jessica; four great-grandchildren, Ryan, Alyssa, Lincoln, and Kaitlynd; great-great-grandson, Aiden; two brothers, Paul Kepchia, of Greensburg, and Bob Kepchia, of North Huntingdon; and his canine buddy, Bear. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.