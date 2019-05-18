Home

Albert J. Little


1930 - 11
Albert J. Little Obituary
Albert J. Little, 88, of Jeannette, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital. He was born Nov. 22, 1930, in Jeannette, a son of the late Bernard and Martha (Walch) Little. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Consolidated Natural Gas Company and he was a member of Sacred Heart Church, of Jeannette, and a veteran of the Korean War serving with the Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Charles and James Little. He is survived by a sister, Jean Dovillers and her husband, George; a brother, Thomas Little and his wife, Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is entrusted with arrangements.
To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 18 to May 19, 2019
