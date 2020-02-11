|
Albert J. Macko, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, loving husband, devoted son, beloved brother and uncle returned home to his Lord Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Albert was born to the late Andrew and Mary Borza Macko, of Greensburg. A 1949 graduate of Greensburg High School, Albert was an Army veteran of the Korean War, attaining the rank of sergeant. From 1951-55, he was a member of the Army Signal Corps Morse Code, sent to fields with detection suitcases to monitor people and send encrypted messages. He was employed by PPG Industries, Greensburg in the production department, retiring in 1993. Albert was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant; he was also a member of VFW Post 3368. In 1956, he married his sweetheart, the late Regina A. Yanuck, of Mt. Pleasant, in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, and returned home with her to the Mt. Joy countryside they loved so dearly. Albert, along with Regina, became founding members of Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Jeannie and Al enjoyed gardening, mowing his field, frequent trips to the ocean, polka dancing, beer and pizza at Lobingiers, quiet times and good laughs together on the back porch, and caring for family members and joyfully sharing their zest for life with three generations of nieces and nephews. Albert is survived by nieces and nephews, Mark, Ted, Alan and Bruce Lewandowski; Andrea Shea, Rachelle Stouffer, Bill Shea and Rudolph Yanuck; brother-in-law, Andrew Shea; sister-in- law, Carolyn Yanuck Harrold (Elmer); and 14 great-nieces, -nephews, and two great-great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Regina; and a sister, Dolores Lewandowski. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at SALOOM -REGA FUNERAL SERVICE INC., 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Albert's funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church, 353 Bridgeport St., Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church, P.O. Box 826, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Please visit Albert's memorial at www.saloom-rega.com.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.