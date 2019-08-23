|
Albert J. Maloberti, 90, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in his home. He was born Feb. 3, 1929, in Jeannette, a son of the late Paul and Angelina (Balzarini) Maloberti. He was a graduate of Jeannette High School. Prior to retirement, he had been a co-owner of Maloberti Produce Co., Greensburg. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg, and was a Navy veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James, Anthony, Rudolph, Mary Carelli, Serfine, Paul, Joseph and Mario. Albert was the last surviving member of his birth family. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy N. (Naumann) Maloberti; son, William P. Maloberti and fiancee, Nancy Spinelli, of Greensburg; granddaughter, Stephanie E. Wickert (Chris), of Sewickley; sister-in-law, Jean Naumann; brother-in-law, Joseph Naumann, both of Penn; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no public visitation. A private family viewing and funeral liturgy will be held in the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Private entombment will be in St. Clair Cemetery Mausoleum, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2019