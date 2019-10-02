|
|
Albert J. "Al" Mertz, 94, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Oil City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Creta P. (Hudson) Mertz; his parents, Albert G. and Minerva (Miller) Mertz, from Greensburg; a brother, Roland E. "Bud" Mertz, from Greensburg, and son-in-law, Andrew J. Lizak, from Baden. He was born Aug. 18, 1925, in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. Al graduated from Greensburg High School in 1942 at the age of 16 and was employed at the Pennsylvania Rubber Company in Jeanette. In 1943, he entered the Navy at the age of 18. His deployment was on the escort carrier USS Wake Island, where he was awarded the Asia-Pacific Ribbon with three battle stars for his service. His carrier was struck by two Japanese suicide planes at the battle of Okinawa and was sent to Guam for repairs. At the end of the war, Al returned to the San Diego Naval Hospital and was then transferred to Banning Naval Hospital. During his first liberty in Los Angeles, he attended the Willshire Methodist Church in August of 1945, where he met his future wife. He was honorably discharged from the Navy Nov. 23, 1945, and returned to Greensburg, with the love of his life, Creta P. Hudson, of Celeste, Texas. They were married Dec. 22, 1945, by Al's uncle, the Rev. Edward Miller, in Wilmerding. Al graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy in 1950. He was employed by Kem Drugs and Oil City Hospital. He worked as a pharmacist until 2012. Al was a faithful member of Good Hope Lutheran church, where he served as usher, greeter, communion assistant, choir and church council member over the years. He was a member of the Eagles, American Legion, , Masonic Lodge 363, New Castle Consistory and the Acacia Grotto. Al was an avid golfer and belonged to Wanango Country Club for a long time. He also was fortunate to have scored four holes-in-one over the years. He is survived by one son, Larry A. Mertz Sr., of Bethel Park; one daughter, Patricia A. (Mertz) Lizak, of Baden; six grandchildren, Larry Mertz Jr., Heidi Mertz, Stefanie Mertz, Michael Mertz, Eric Lizak and his wife, Ashlee, and Jeffrey Lizak; one step-granddaughter, Heather Wagner; five great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Friends may pay their respects from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the MORRISON FUNERAL HOME, in Oil City, where Masonic services will be held at 6:30 p.m. and full military honors will be accorded by the VETS Honor Guard at 6:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Good Hope Lutheran Church with the Rev. Sandra Jones and the Rev. J. Michael Parsh officiating. Committal services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hillview Cemetery, in Greensburg, with interment following.
The family suggests memorials in Al's name be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran St., Oil City, PA 16301. To leave the family a special message, obtain directions or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 2, 2019