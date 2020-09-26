Albert J. "Butch" Wallace Jr., 72, of Irwin, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at home. He was born Jan. 31, 1948, in Greensburg, a son of the late Albert Sr. and Sara Zatezelo Wallace. Prior to retirement, he worked as a bench hand at Westinghouse Airbreak. Butch's passion was refurbishing Chevy Camaros and rescuing many dogs and cats, especially Momma Cat. He loved to tell others about the adventures of his life. He was a Navy veteran and Catholic by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Janet Dinger and Sara Jane "Sam" Little and his girlfriend, Jane Laffey. He is survived by five siblings, Millie Cramer and her husband, John, Patricia Haggerty and her husband, Joe, all of Jeannette, William Wallace and his wife, Diane, of New Stanton, Kathy Mentch and her husband, Dave, of Greensburg, and Kenny Wallace and his wife, Janie, of Penn; Jane's sons, Joey Laffey, of Irwin, and Dr. Jim Laffey, of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette, with Father Michael Sikon as celebrant. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Irwin. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.