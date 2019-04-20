Albert J. Yurinko, 84, of Delmont, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born April 23, 1934, in Braddock to the late Steven and Mary Yurinko. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geraldine C. "Gerry" Gottron Yurinko; brother, Steven Jurinko; and sisters, Helen Wessel and Mary Yurinko. Albert was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church in Delmont. He enjoyed the beach, fishing, bowling, and playing horseshoes. He loved his Pittsburgh sports teams, but loved watching his grandchildren's sports even more. Albert is survived by his daughters, Joan Yurinko, of Virginia, and Carol (Don "Snuffy") Carter, of North Huntingdon; sons, Albert M. (Marcy) Yurinko, of Salem Township, Paul J. (Deborah) Yurinko, of Export, and John D. (Gina) Yurinko, of Export; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marlene Gottron; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Memorial donations may be directed to the church at 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.