Albert Lee Cannon, 84, of Scottdale, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Harmon House, with his family by his side. Albert was born July 6, 1934, in Louisiana, Mo., the son of the late Walter L. and Hulda Cordes Cannon. Albert was a member of the New Hope Community Church, Mt. Pleasant, and was a veteran of the Air Force, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Albert was employed by SCI Greensburg as a guard retiring after many years of service. He was a member of the NRA, the local church dartball league and umpired baseball for the local little league program. He loved to hunt and fish. Surviving are his children, Bonita Mae Shipley (Irvin), of Connellsville, Albert Dale Cannon (Linda), of Dunbar, and Valarie Goodwin, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Erika Carnes, Irvin Shipley III, Heather Shipley, Matthew, Suzzanna and Kyle Goodwin; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Kochis, Caleb Shipley, Abigail Kochis and Isaak Kochis; sisters, Bonna Burns, of Bowling Green, Mo., and Golda Corzette (Kenneth), of Wheeling, Mo.; also numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Matthew Goodwin, and a sister, Irene Mitts.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Robert Stewart officiating. Interment with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant, will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Please visit Albert's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.









Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary