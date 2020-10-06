1/
Albert L. Spahr
1937 - 2020
Albert Lee "Bud" Spahr, 83, of Apollo, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at West Haven Manor in Apollo. He was born Thursday, June 24, 1937, in Apollo, the son of the late, Merle S. and Agnes A. Sink Spahr. He graduated from Apollo High School. Before his retirements, he was a typesetter with the Kittanning News/ Leader Times and worked in the stock room with Held's Shop n' Save for over 20 years. Bud attended the North Apollo Church of God. He enjoyed walking, and watching football, basketball and baseball, especially the Steelers and the Pirates. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Spahr and his wife, Lynne, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his nephew, William Spahr Jr. and his wife, Kathie, of Apollo; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Sr., Merrill Jr., John, Richard and James Spahr; and his sister, Barbara Felger. A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, Pa. Donations can be made in Bud's memory to Apollo Memorial Library, 219 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Apollo, Pa. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
