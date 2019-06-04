Albert M. Borgo, 90, of Greensburg, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Delmont, a son of the late Anthony and Mary Balest Borgo. Albert was a local beer salesman. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and was a veteran who served in the Navy. In addition to his birth parents, he was preceded in death by John Bidese and Catherine Borgo Bidese, who raised him, and two cousins, Mario and John Bidese. He is survived by his cousin who was like a sister, Josephine Bidese, of Greensburg, and Henry Spinelli, of Pittsburgh; special friend, Martin Frye; and other relatives living abroad.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Albert from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Albert's family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 4 to June 5, 2019