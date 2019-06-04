Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Borgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert M. Borgo


1929 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert M. Borgo Obituary
Albert M. Borgo, 90, of Greensburg, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Delmont, a son of the late Anthony and Mary Balest Borgo. Albert was a local beer salesman. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and was a veteran who served in the Navy. In addition to his birth parents, he was preceded in death by John Bidese and Catherine Borgo Bidese, who raised him, and two cousins, Mario and John Bidese. He is survived by his cousin who was like a sister, Josephine Bidese, of Greensburg, and Henry Spinelli, of Pittsburgh; special friend, Martin Frye; and other relatives living abroad.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Albert from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
Albert's family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now