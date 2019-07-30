|
|
Albert M. Yuhouse, 86, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), died Sunday evening, July 28, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Southwest, Pa., and was a son of the late Joseph F. and Rosella Seich Yuhouse, who died May 9, 1967, and Jan. 13, 1966, respectively. Albert was a longtime member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. He was a graduate of the former Hurst High School, class of 1951. He was a retired steelworker who worked in the melting shop of Latrobe Steel with 47-plus years. Al was a proud veteran of the Army and served during the Korean War. Albert was a loving father to his children and grandfather and brother to his family. He enjoyed boating on the Yough Lake with his family for many years, hunting and fishing, and was very skilled in carpentry and woodworking. Albert was an honorable and kind man who loved his family and was loved in return. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Albert is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted children, Kimberly A. Jaynes and husband Bruce, of Connellsville, and Albert M. Yuhouse Jr. and wife Lynn, of Irwin; his grandchildren, Jonathan Yuhouse and Amy Lynn Yuhouse, both of Irwin, Madeline Jaynes, of Pittsburgh, and Mason Jaynes, of Connellsville; his two brothers, Andrew P. Yuhouse, of Mt. Pleasant, and Julius Yuhouse, of Hunker; and his canine companion, his loving poodle, Jaxon. In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Frances C. Zucco Yuhouse (April 24, 2001); brothers, Joseph Yuhouse (Jan. 2, 1984), John Yuhouse (March 22, 1991), Steve Yuhouse (April 24, 2012), and Louis Yuhouse (June 4, 2014); sister, Ethel M. Hileman (Aug. 31, 2007); and sisters-in-law, Sara Yuhouse, Virginia Kovach Yuhouse, Loretta Glowacki Yuhouse, Sidonie Yuhaz, Annette Leasure Yuhouse and Virginia Hood Yuhouse.
Friends and family are cordially invited from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday to FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Parting prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with his funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Daniel Mahoney, administrator, as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville, with full military honors accorded at the mausoleum by the Southmoreland Veterans Association Honor Guard.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials be directed to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, in Albert's memory. The family would like to express gratitude to the nurses at UPMC Shadyside for their exemplary care and compassion they showed to Albert and his family during his stay. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send online condolences or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019