Albert "Al" Oblak, 98, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, March 25, 2020. Al was the loving husband of Lena for 71 years; and dedicated father of Mary Lynn and Joseph. Lena passed away last year, and now their souls are together again. He was the son of Thomas Sr. and Rose Raspet Oblak; and was also the brother of Elsie Bohm, Mary Susa, Mildred Roscosky, Ruth Hlavsa, Evelyn Melinsky, Elizabeth Koupjack, Thomas Jr., John, Robert, Charles and Edward. In addition, he was affectionately known as Uncle Al, or Sarge, to many nieces and nephews; and godfather to many children--too many to mention, and he loved them all. Al was born and raised in Manor until he volunteered for the Army, where he proudly served in World War II. After the war, he married his wife, Lena, and they lived the rest of their lives on Sloan Avenue in Jeannette. In addition to spending time with his wife and children, Al enjoyed playing pinochle with neighbors, bowling leagues with friends and relatives, holidays and visits with his in-laws, Jean and Larry, going for walks, sitting on the porch, reading the paper, word puzzles, and most of all, satisfying his sweet tooth. In recent years, Al was surrounded by many wonderful women caregivers who kept him and his wife Lena safe and comfortable. His career included working for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Menzie Dairy, and Westinghouse Air Brake. He was proud of his Slovenian heritage and was a member of the SNPJ for 80 years. Al was also a member of, and regularly attended Mass at, Ascension Church in Jeannette. To remember Al, please exercise and eat breakfast every morning, have at least one big bowl of ice cream every day, and don't eat any vegetables. These were his claims for longevity, and they certainly worked for him. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, PA 15636. There will be no services at this time and a funeral Mass with military honors at Ascension Church will be planned for a later date. Family and friends will be notified.