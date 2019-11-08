Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Papula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert P. Papula


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert P. Papula Obituary
Albert P. Papula, 67, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was born April 20, 1952, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Albert and Marianne Micklos Papula. Albert was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan. He was a veteran of the Navy, self-employed as a cryogenics engineer and a graduate of North Class of 1970. He is survived by his wife, Beth Andolina Papula; two sons, Andrew (Jenna) and Keith (Deanna), and one daughter, Taylor Papula; brother, Gene (Christa) Papula; sister, Marianne Papula; and four grandchildren, Kane, Kora, Sylas and Jackson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be private.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -