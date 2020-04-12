Home

Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Albert R. Birch Jr.


1951 - 2020
Albert R. Birch Jr. Obituary
Albert R. Birch Jr., 68, of Scottdale, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born May 3, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Albert R. Birch Sr. and Dorothy (Martig) Birch. Albert retired from Penneco Oil Co., where he was employed as a production supervisor. He was a proud veteran of the Air Force, attaining the rank of sergeant, serving during the Vietnam War. He volunteered as a van driver for the Westmoreland County Disabled American Veterans and was also a member of the Scottdale VFW Post 7781. Albert spent time serving as a coach for youth baseball and football leagues. One of his passions was antique automobiles. He enjoyed taking care of his antique Ford vehicles and attending car shows. Albert is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Lilene J. (Beard) Birch; his three children, son, A.R. Birch; daughters, Becky Stolberg (Keith) and Susan Ingrassia (Steven); he cherished and loved his grandchildren, Abbie, Mattie, Elliot, Gage and Aiden, and that was their Pap Pap; also surviving are his siblings, Beverly Abt (the late David Abt), Fred Birch (Diane) and John Birch (Tammie); numerous nieces and nephews; and his sisters-in-law, Butchie Holland (the late Bob Holland) and Janet Clesh (the late Carl Clesh). There will be no public viewing. Interment with military honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org, or the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. To offer a condolence or share photos, please visit Albert's tribute wall at www.gjfuneral.com.
